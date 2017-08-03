Olympian Nasiga appointed in management role

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sisilia Nasiga appointed activities supervisor at Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:48PM FIJIAN Olympian, and Commonwealth and Pacific Games medalist Sisilia Cece Nasiga has joined the Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji management team.

Nasiga has been appointed activities supervisor and gym instructor at the resort.

Effective immediately, Nasiga will manage all aspects of the Pacific Harbour resort's activities program, which includes yoga and Zumba classes.

Nanuku Auberge Resort family manager Sascha Hemmann welcomed Nasiga to her new role and said she would play a key role in helping to enhance the resort's overall client service delivery.

"We are extremely honoured to have Cece on the team," Mr Hemmann said.

"Having Cece on board has added another very strong dimension to what is already a very experienced and very service-oriented team structure."

Nasiga is the former Sportswoman of the Year, and has travelled all over the world to represent Fiji in judo at several major events.

She also represented Fiji at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games where she won a bronze medal in the 70kg class.