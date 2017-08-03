Fiji Time: 7:58 PM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police, army officers graduate in multi-martial arts

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 12:12PM TEN officers from the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces have graduated with a Diploma Certificate in Multi-martial Arts.

The officers graduated from South Korea's Inje University.

RFMF director Unarmed Combat Captain Tevita Korovou said the five-week traning was intense because it covered all aspects of martial arts training.

He said the training covered self-defence skills of judo, kendo, weight training and Hosinsul, which consists of training that increases one's ability to control an opponent.

The invitation was sent to the officers through the International Hapkido and Hosinsul Federation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. Talks halted
  3. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  4. 99-year lease gift
  5. Queens tour WAF facilities
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. Gracious in defeat
  9. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  10. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)