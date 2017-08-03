Police, army officers graduate in multi-martial arts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The graduating officers with Fiji's Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Captain Tevita Korovou. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:12PM TEN officers from the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces have graduated with a Diploma Certificate in Multi-martial Arts.

The officers graduated from South Korea's Inje University.

RFMF director Unarmed Combat Captain Tevita Korovou said the five-week traning was intense because it covered all aspects of martial arts training.

He said the training covered self-defence skills of judo, kendo, weight training and Hosinsul, which consists of training that increases one's ability to control an opponent.

The invitation was sent to the officers through the International Hapkido and Hosinsul Federation.