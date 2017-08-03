Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Thursday 3 August

Water situation: Burst main cuts supply

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 12:01PM RESIDENTS in parts of Nadi are advised of water supply disruptions that will continue until later this evening.

A burst main at Martintar has resulted in this supply disruptions.

The Water Authority of Fiji has listed the areas tht will be affected, including Martintar Rd, parts of Cawa Rd, Rosie Tours, Korean BBQ, Gray Rd, Ragg St, Oasis Hotel, Hexagon, Zahoor Rd, JetPoint, Jetview Rd, Mercure and Capricorn.

The authority has advised its customers residing in those affected areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.








