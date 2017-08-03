/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Contestants of the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival Princess pageant category. Picture: SUPPLIED

PEOPLE have been urged to support the Fiji Police Force in their bid to fight crime.

While officiating at the iTaukei Night at the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa on Wednesday night, the Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere lauded the carnival organisers for their thoughtfulness in organising the carnival to raise funds for equipment that would assist police carry out their duties efficiently.

Ratu Wiliame said at the same time the carnival organising committee contributed to the realisation of the visions of the police in the North.

"We must support our police force and your contribution ladies and gentlemen is your investment to your safety and protection," he said.

"I am still alarmed at the crime statistics, specifically cases of sexual offences which seem to be getting more serious every day.

"This carnival is a good platform to raise awareness and to provide support to those who are bound by law to protect us in our communities."

Ratu Wiliame said policing was not the work of police officers solely.

"We need to make it our individual duties to ensure that our communities are safe from criminal elements," he said.

"As responsible members of our communities we cannot continue to pass the buck on officers expecting them to carry out this important role which we are all legally bound to carry out.

"Together we become stronger in the face of crime and we achieve the unachievable if we have a joint effort, therefore the fight against crime is everyone's business."