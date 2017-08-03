Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fight against crime

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, August 03, 2017

PEOPLE have been urged to support the Fiji Police Force in their bid to fight crime.

While officiating at the iTaukei Night at the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa on Wednesday night, the Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere lauded the carnival organisers for their thoughtfulness in organising the carnival to raise funds for equipment that would assist police carry out their duties efficiently.

Ratu Wiliame said at the same time the carnival organising committee contributed to the realisation of the visions of the police in the North.

"We must support our police force and your contribution ladies and gentlemen is your investment to your safety and protection," he said.

"I am still alarmed at the crime statistics, specifically cases of sexual offences which seem to be getting more serious every day.

"This carnival is a good platform to raise awareness and to provide support to those who are bound by law to protect us in our communities."

Ratu Wiliame said policing was not the work of police officers solely.

"We need to make it our individual duties to ensure that our communities are safe from criminal elements," he said.

"As responsible members of our communities we cannot continue to pass the buck on officers expecting them to carry out this important role which we are all legally bound to carry out.

"Together we become stronger in the face of crime and we achieve the unachievable if we have a joint effort, therefore the fight against crime is everyone's business."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  2. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  3. Queens tour WAF facilities
  4. Talks halted
  5. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  6. 99-year lease gift
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  9. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)