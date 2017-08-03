Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Thursday 3 August

LTA might review fines

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Reviewing traffic penalties maybe considered by the Land Transport Authority.

LTA chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said this was to address the increase in traffic offences

In an interview, he said on an average 250 to 350 traffic infringement notices were issued daily for speeding.

Mr Piantedosi said speeding offences continued to increase every year.

"The statistics are alarming and something needs to be seriously done to protect other road users who also travel on our roads," he said.

"Most importantly we need to change the attitude of drivers and other road users.

"Drivers are fully aware of their roles but they choose not to carry out these duties as responsible road users. We are working with the police and our other stakeholders to address the problem of speeding and raise awareness about the need to keep our roads safe and user friendly."

Mr Piantedosi said despite the authority's continuing community awareness about their enforcement officers out on the roads, speeding continued to be of concern.

"Drivers continue to wilfully disobey the law as they continue to speed," he said.

"The number of speeding TINs issued daily by our officers for the offence of speeding has not changed.

"If there is anything that needs to be done to address the issue, it is about changing the attitude and mind-set of people.

"However, if this does not work then we need to look at other options like increasing penalties for offenders."








