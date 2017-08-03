Survey notes positive change

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mothers with their babies during the launch of the National Nutrition Month and World Breastfeeding Week in Nabouwalu, Bua on Tuesday. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE 2014 National Nutrition Survey recorded exclusive breastfeeding for up to six-month-old babies at 51 per cent, compared with 40 per cent in 2004.

Launching the National Nutrition Month and World Breastfeeding Week in Nabouwalu, Bua on Tuesday, the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor said this was indeed a significant achievement for all stakeholders involved in promoting this initiative.

Mr O'Connor said the support would continue and be further strengthened through more awareness and reach out.

"As an institutional achievement, the 'Baby Friendly' award is only possible through the combined efforts of all members within the hospital and those outside the health services," he said.

"I would like to particularly congratulate all those staff who have aspired to implement this initiative with ultimate commitment.

"It is through your dedication and diligence that has cultivated success and teamwork and in ensuring that policy and practice changes are achieved and that benefit reaches out to the communities and the families.

"Attaining this success is truly inspiring and it broadens the opportunities for greater collaboration and effort in the enhancement of the health services in Fiji."

Mr O'Connor said mothers and babies who attend the maternity unit would now enjoy the benefits of this important initiative.

"When more and more mothers are happy and empowered by their breastfeeding experience, they become advocates for breastfeeding within their families and among their friends."