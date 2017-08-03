Plea for a road

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Talumeci Delana, 74, of Nawaisomo Village prepares a voivoi to be dried later before weaving them. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

TALUMECI Delana sat quietly, working on the pandanus leaves that she had fetched from the nearby forest with other women.

The 74-year-old was weaving in a house at Nawaisomo Village in the district of Nagonenicolo in Naitasiri when a team from this newspaper met her last Friday.

Amid her smiling face and warm voice was the story of struggles and determination.

Like other women in the village, Ms Delana also has to brave the cold current of the Waicakena river when trying to travel to Suva to sell their produce or going to the hospital or health centre.

"I am glad you are here, you can see the remoteness of this place and the hardship we have to go through," she said to the team from this newspaper.

"I have been married here for more than 50 years and I am hoping Government will help us."

Setaita Rabura, who has been the village nurse for the past 20 years, said it was really a struggle for them to walk for hours in order to get to the nearest health centre.

"It will really help a lot if the road reaches us because travelling will be easy," she said.

According to village headman Serevi Naitokatoka, at times husbands and their pregnant wives have to travel together when it is time for delivery or for the baby to go to the clinic.

The nearest health centre located at Nakorosule is about an hour's punt ride or two to three hours walk.

Earlier this week, the Fiji Roads Authority said it had sent out a request for tender on July 22 to design and build the unsealed road from Nakorosule Village to Nawaisomo Village.