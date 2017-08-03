Training for farmers, officers

/ Front page / News

AGRICULTURal officers and lead farmers in Fiji's sugarcane belt areas have been engaged in a workshop in Sigatoka on open pollinated seed production.

The two-day workshop held at the Sigatoka Agricultural Research Station was organised by the Pacific Community (SPC) under its Improvement of Key Services to Agriculture (IKSA) project funded by the European Union.

SPC director general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said SPC was assisting the Ministry of Agriculture to train 17 of their extension officers and 13 lead farmers in open pollinated seed production.

"This workshop will result in the training of farmers to become registered growers who can supply seed to other farmers, or alternatively, it will enable farmers to become self-sufficient in producing seed for their own use," he said.

"This is a fundamental starting point for improved food security, increased seed availability and post-disaster recovery.

"This training of trainers in open pollinated seed production is a catalyst that will enable multiple farmer trainings that will bring the private sector into the seed production supply chain.

"The participating extension officers are all from within the sugarcane belt and this will increase the ability of farmers in these areas to grow horticultural crops.

"We are also interested to see the development of a training video which will give farmers the opportunity to watch the training through a mobile device or over the internet on the SPC website."

According to SPC, the workshop would cover the technical aspects of standard operating procedures and regulations to enable farmers to supply and trade open pollinated seeds.