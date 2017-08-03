Jacobs farewelled

/ Front page / News

OUTGOING European Union ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs has been farewelled by the Government after his four-and-a-half-year-term came to an end.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged Mr Jacobs for his role as the EU's representative to the Pacific. "On a personal note, we would like to actually thank the EU ambassador," he said at the end of the Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol (AMSP) Project Steering Committee Meeting in Lautoka this week.

"His term in Fiji has finished and I'd like to thank him professionally.

"He has been a good ambassador and he has been a good representative of the European Union delegation here in Fiji and indeed in the Pacific.

"We would like to thank him for his input, for his enthusiasm and indeed his energy he has brought as an EU representative to Fiji."

Thanking the Government and the people of Fiji, Mr Jacobs said he was grateful for his time working in the Pacific.

"I will be leaving Fiji shortly and this has been some of the best years of my life," he said.

"I would like to put on record my appreciation of the hospitality that I have enjoyed and also the very warm welcome that I have had from the Government and the people of Fiji. I have very much enjoyed working and living here for the last four and half years."