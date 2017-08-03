Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Jacobs farewelled

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, August 03, 2017

OUTGOING European Union ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs has been farewelled by the Government after his four-and-a-half-year-term came to an end.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged Mr Jacobs for his role as the EU's representative to the Pacific. "On a personal note, we would like to actually thank the EU ambassador," he said at the end of the Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol (AMSP) Project Steering Committee Meeting in Lautoka this week.

"His term in Fiji has finished and I'd like to thank him professionally.

"He has been a good ambassador and he has been a good representative of the European Union delegation here in Fiji and indeed in the Pacific.

"We would like to thank him for his input, for his enthusiasm and indeed his energy he has brought as an EU representative to Fiji."

Thanking the Government and the people of Fiji, Mr Jacobs said he was grateful for his time working in the Pacific.

"I will be leaving Fiji shortly and this has been some of the best years of my life," he said.

"I would like to put on record my appreciation of the hospitality that I have enjoyed and also the very warm welcome that I have had from the Government and the people of Fiji. I have very much enjoyed working and living here for the last four and half years."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  3. Queens tour WAF facilities
  4. Talks halted
  5. 99-year lease gift
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  9. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)