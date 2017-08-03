Former scholars to hold reunion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former MGMHS scholars Virendra Singh and Yogesh Jogia. Picture: ATU RASEA

FORMER scholars of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School from around the globe will meet in Suva this weekend to celebrate the school's 50th anniversary.

Reunion committee members Virendra Singh and Yogesh Jogia said this would be a chance for former students of the school to come together and also see how the school had transformed since their time.

"Basically, the classes will be from 1963 to 1967 but we will also have students from past years also coming in to join so we've invited them too," said Mr Jogia.

Mr Jogia said in the past 10 years they had always held a small reunion for the former scholars living in the US.

"But for the 50th anniversary we thought it was a good idea to have it in our hometown here in Fiji and invite everyone from around the world and at the same time see the school and do some donations.

"It's more meet and greet and for us to get to see our school again and meet some teachers and also discuss some history of the school."

Mr Singh said they were expecting former scholars from Australia, New Zealand, China and Canada also. "MGM is a major institution as far as education is concerned and a very successful and promising education centre for students and for the development of Fiji," he said.

The reunion program will start with a tour of the school tomorrow and a social function at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva on Saturday and concluding with a picnic on Sunday.