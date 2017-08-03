Fiji Time: 10:35 AM on Thursday 3 August

Farmers benefit from aid

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, August 03, 2017

FARMERS from Vunivere settlement in Seaqaqa have benefitted from the $90,000 Government grant by purchasing a mechanical harvester to harvest their sugar cane.

The funds were part of Government's $2 million aid given to farmers and sugarcane co-operatives around the country.

The 27 farmers of Vunivere say the mechanical harvester will greatly assist them during the cane harvesting season.

Jwahir Lal, a sugarcane farmer and also president of the cooperative in Vunivere, said they had a hard time looking for a mechanical harvester in the past year.

"This harvester will help cater for all our 27 members' cane farms which means we will harvest all our cane first before we can head out to help other sugarcane farmers in our area," he said.

Mr Lal said they found it hard to get financial assistance especially to get a cane harvester.

"We couldn't have done this much job if it wasn't for the Government's assistance," he said.

He said the cooperative took a $365,000 loan from the Fiji Development Bank and would work hard to pay off that loan and get more non-members to benefit from the machine.








