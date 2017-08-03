WOWS dedicates month to children living with cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WOWS Kids Fiji executive Dominic Sansom (left) and The Fiji Times publisher/manager Hank Arts at the Fiji Times office in Suva last week. Picture: JONA KONATACI

IN a bid to raise awareness on child cancer, the Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji team has dedicated the month of August to children living with cancer in Fiji.

WOWS Kids Fiji executive Dominic Sansom said this was the first time the team had set aside a month to raise awareness for the children.

"We've raised awareness for breast cancer, prostate cancer but this is the first time that we'll be having the child cancer month for Fiji," he said.

"It's held in August because the inspiration behind WOWS itself was cancer patient, Tae Kami from Tonga."

Mr Sansom said they would raise awareness for early detection of children with cancer.

He said this was because most parents waited until the later stages to take their children to the hospital when they might have symptoms that could possibly be cancer.

The first fundraiser will be this Saturday which is the Wonderland Walk and Fun Run where participants are requested to bring $1 which will go towards WOWS.