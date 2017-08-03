Advice for parents

/ Front page / News

IF there is one advice Ahliyah Raza could give other parents such as her, it would be to present their children to the hospital whenever they see that they are not well.

Mrs Raza is among the many parents who count themselves lucky.

This was after her second eldest child and only daughter, Inshira Raza, was cleared of cancer after undergoing surgery in New Zealand three years ago.

According to Mrs Raza, Inshira was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, better known as an uncommon malignant liver cancer occurring mostly in infants and children, when she was only seven-months-old.

Now an active five-year-old, Mrs Raza said life was hard when she was relayed the news that her only daughter had cancer.

She said she first noticed an unusual thing in her daughter's growth when she failed to gain weight into her seventh month.

"All she's having right now is her blood tests just to see if the cancer is coming back," she said.

"It was at first hard to believe that she had cancer but the only thing was that we believed in God.

"They started giving her chemotherapy when they said she had cancer and almost every day she used to have blood tests and it was very hard seeing her in that state.

"My advice to parents is that if your children are sick or even if they are coughing, the sooner you present them to the hospital, the better."

Mrs Raza says the early presentation of children to hospitals can save lives.