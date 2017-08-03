Search for suspects

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Biu Matavou. Picture: FT FILE

POLICE are continuing their search for a couple who allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl while she was returning home from school on Monday.

Chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said they were still investigating the matter.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro had earlier confirmed that a report was received by police this week of the alleged incident and all efforts were being directed into investigations to bring whoever was responsible to justice.

For more on how you can assist in the investigations, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.