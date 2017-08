/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Candace Veramu. Picture: Supplied

CANDACE Veramu is ecstatic about competing at this year's Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival which begins next weekend in Suva.

Sponsored by Telecom Fiji Ltd, the aspiring fashion designer and graphic artist believes her participation at the event would allow her to grow out of her comfort zone.

