/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Physiotherapist Isha Kurtkoti checks on a patient during the medical clinic in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MORE than 300 people were examined in Ba yesterday by a medical team from India.

Patients received free orthopedic and ophthalmology screenings by the specialists brought by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the reviews found most of the patients were in need of corrective surgery.

For more on Prof Manu's comments, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.