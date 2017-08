/ Front page / News

THE Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons has been identifying new members during a free medical clinic with a team of doctors from India.

The free clinics for persons with disability were carried out in Labasa and Suva before moving to Sigatoka, Ba and in Lautoka today.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.