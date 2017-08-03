Scheme recipient

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FijiCare Insurance managing director Peter McPherson with sugar stakeholders present the cheque to Avikash Ram Chetty at his residence in Malele Tavua. Picture: REINAL CHAND

SUGARCANE farmer Avikash Ram Chetty from Draumasi sector in Tavua is the first recipient of Government's insurance scheme implemented by the Sugar Cane Growers Council, the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

Mr Chetty, who lost his mother, Dhan Lachmi, last week was handed part of a $4000 cheque under the scheme at his home yesterday.

