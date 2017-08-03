Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Thursday 3 August

Fired 5 told, lodge grievances

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, August 03, 2017

STAFF members not satisfied with their termination procedures can either lodge their grievances with the Land Transport Authority's internal disciplinary board or the Ministry of Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity.

Responding to questions on whether the authority would review the termination procedures of five staff members, who claim to have been treated unfairly in the North, the authority's chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said he was not aware of the cases.

Mr Piantedosi said, however, the authority had a process in place to address such disciplinary issues depending on the gravity of the offence committed by any worker.

