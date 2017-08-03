99-year lease gift

THE official handover of a 99-year reserved land lease on Kilaka, Kubulau, Bua from the iTaukei Land Trust Board to the Wildlife Conservation Society has been labelled as a gift to Fiji's future generation.
WCS program director Doctor Sangeeta Mangubhai said the Nadicake landowning unit's commitment to conserve the 409 hectares of land was a show of their commitment to themselves, their children, and Fiji.
For more on the handover of the lease, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.