99-year lease gift

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, TLTB general manager Tevita Kuruvakadua, mataqali member Varasiko Naulu, WCS director Dr Mangubhai, Karalo Taitusi and trustee's committee chairman Rogasiano Matai during the handover. Picture SUPPLIED

THE official handover of a 99-year reserved land lease on Kilaka, Kubulau, Bua from the iTaukei Land Trust Board to the Wildlife Conservation Society has been labelled as a gift to Fiji's future generation.

WCS program director Doctor Sangeeta Mangubhai said the Nadicake landowning unit's commitment to conserve the 409 hectares of land was a show of their commitment to themselves, their children, and Fiji.

For more on the handover of the lease, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.