TISI Sangam remembers educationist

Nasik Swami
Thursday, August 03, 2017

THE Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam Fiji marked the Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial Day last night, remembering one of Fiji's visionary educationalists.

Speaking at the event, prominent Suva lawyer Richard Naidu pointed out the importance that the founders of Sangam placed on education in Fiji.

"The founders of Sangam had the foresight and vision to understand that education was critical in so many ways to human progress," he said.

Mr Naidu said education was first an economic imperative.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








