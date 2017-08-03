FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER received this piece from a reader.

For the past few weeks, several households in the Nadi area have experienced disruptions in water supply because of problems at the Vaturu Dam.

The woman of the house lives in an area that was never affected until one Friday evening when she got home from work only to be told there was no water.

So she calls her father and asks if her family could go over to his place for their evening shower and fill up water containers to prepare dinner and breakfast.

She takes her family of seven to Nasoso and returns home quite late at night.

The next day, her husband was reading the newspaper while watching their two-year-old grandson playing in the front yard and waiting for the truck carting water to do its rounds.

Around mid-morning, the family is surprised to find water running from the taps again.

But no one was more amused than the man of the house as he watched his grandson standing near the water meter, which he had discovered the day earlier and had turned the meter off.

The toddler had just turned the meter on while playing.