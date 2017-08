/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Susana Vatuvei of Ono-i-Lau celebrate the opening of the Adi Natuicake Festival at Kauvesi Park in Raiwai, Suva yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told the people of Lau yesterday that his public statements of his representation for all Fijians were not rhetoric.

While speaking at the opening of the Adi Natuicake Festival at Kauvesi Park in Raiwai yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said he did not only represent a handful of communities or provinces, nor any single part of Fiji.

