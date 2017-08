/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes oversees the upgrading of Queen Elizabeth Drive yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE $3.4 million upgrading project along Oueen Elizabeth Drive in Suva will improve the road surface for motorists and provide easy access for pedestrians once it is completed, the Fiji Roads Authority says.

The works will take place on the stretch from the Cakobau Rd intersection to the Ratu Sukuna Rd intersection.

For more on the road upgrade on Queen Elizabeth Drive, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.