Talks halted

THE proposed coalition of opposition political parties ahead of the 2018 General Election has hit a speed bump.

It comes after two major political parties — the Social Democratic Liberal Party and the National Federation Party — decided to fight the election on their own.

The proposed coalition spokesperson and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne said efforts were now being made to tap into other avenues to get the coalition back together.

