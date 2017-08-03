Fiji Time: 10:35 AM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Talks halted

Nasik Swami And Avinesh Gopal
Thursday, August 03, 2017

THE proposed coalition of opposition political parties ahead of the 2018 General Election has hit a speed bump.

It comes after two major political parties — the Social Democratic Liberal Party and the National Federation Party — decided to fight the election on their own.

The proposed coalition spokesperson and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne said efforts were now being made to tap into other avenues to get the coalition back together.

For more on proposed coalition, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  3. Queens tour WAF facilities
  4. Talks halted
  5. 99-year lease gift
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  9. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)