+ Enlarge this image The 2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival queen contestants at the Water Authority of Fiji depot at Wailoku yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE 2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival queen contestants toured the Water Authority of Fiji facilities around Suva yesterday.

The visit was in conjunction with WAF's "Water Champion" project which started in 2014.

WAF senior business analyst Manasa Tuisulu said the program's purpose was to raise awareness on water conservation in Fiji.

The project received global recognition at the Global Water Summit.

The Hibiscus Festival starts at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on August 12.