Fiji to launch AM radio services

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 6:03PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be launching the AM radio services next week.

He made the announcement during the opening of the Adi Natuicake Festival in Raiwai, Suva earlier today.

Mr Bainimarama said this was in their effort to expand Fiji's AM radio network covering 100 per cent of the country.

"That means Radio Fiji One, Radio Fiji Two and Gold stations will be transmitted at all hours of the day on AM frequencies to the Lau Group - bringing regular programs, information on Government services and initiatives, and critical emergency information in times of crises," he said. 

"The big benefit is that AM radio infrastructure is far more resilient to severe weather than the FM system.

"So if - God, forbid - another severe weather system strikes in the Lau Group, we will have a better chance of relaying disaster-related information that can ready your communities and, ultimately, save lives."








