Macuata kajis prepare for rugby tourney

+ Enlarge this image Macuata U13 rugby team makes perfect its line-out during their training session this afternoon. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 5:56PM PREPARATIONS for the upcoming Galaxy Kaji Rugby tournament has started in Macuata with daily training sessions.

Secretary of the Macuata Primary School rugby committee Veremo Tikolutu said the skills of players had developed well.

"We have chosen our cream team for Macuata and we have seen the boys develop their skills and knowledge about the game of rugby," Tikolutu said.

"This is very encouraging and we are looking forward to the game in Suva because our boys are determined to play their best."