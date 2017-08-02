Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Macuata kajis prepare for rugby tourney

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 5:56PM PREPARATIONS for the upcoming Galaxy Kaji Rugby tournament has started in Macuata with daily training sessions.

Secretary of the Macuata Primary School rugby committee Veremo Tikolutu said the skills of players had developed well.

"We have chosen our cream team for Macuata and we have seen the boys develop their skills and knowledge about the game of rugby," Tikolutu said.

"This is very encouraging and we are looking forward to the game in Suva because our boys are determined to play their best."








