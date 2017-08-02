Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Army Green sets good platform

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 5:27PM THE Army Green team have set a good platform for themselves in their quest to retain the Suva Rugby Union Escott Shield title after beating the Police Blue 27-24 during their mid-week clash at the Nasova Police Grounds today.

Army Green official Major Apolosa Veve said their team's performance had really put them in a good spot for the elimination rounds.

Police led early on in the game and their tries came in the form of winger Remesio Dralolo and two penalty tries.

Army too was awarded a penalty try followed by a try to winger Josua Yatunaisa and a double to Noa Sisiwa.

Sisiwa scored Army's final try in the dying stages of the game to steal the win for Army.








