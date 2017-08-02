Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Goal kicking just as important: Bai

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 5:06PM GOAL kicking training has sort of become a dying tradition with teams playing more emphasis on scoring tries rather than points.

And former Flying Fijian and Rugby Fiji Academy director Seremaia Bai said that that could be a problem because goal kicking was just as an important part of the game as tackling and passing.

Bai made the statement after assessing the game patterns played by the various schools during the Coke Zero Deans Under 18 grades quarter-finals.

"Teams opted for the tries instead of kicking for goals which cost them and I would like to urge teams, especially goal kickers to invest more time in practicing their goal kicking," Bai said.

He said it had become a sort of culture for Fijian rugby players and local club teams not allocating time for goal kickers to practice but rather expected so much from them during a game.








