Free medical clinic in Ba; Lautoka tomorrow

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 4:52PM FREE medical clinics were carried out in Ba today by a team of doctors from the Multi Specialty Hospital in Pune, India.

Working alongside the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Local Government, the Indian government and the Indian High Commission, the medical team held its screening for members of the public with a special focus on people living with disabilities.

The team has been in the country for more than a month with delegates from the Sahyadri Speciality Pacific Hospitals Limited Fiji.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the clinic was a success with close to 300 people screened.

The team will be at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka tomorrow.








