+ Enlarge this image FRU chief executive John O'Connor speaks to the media. With him are Nadroga Rugby Union president Tiko Matawalu, left, and his Suva Rugby Union counterpart Commander Humphrey Tawake. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 4:36PM NADROGA has allowed Suva to defend the 2017 HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge despite winning the protest at the Fiji Rugby Union this afternoon.

Nadroga lodged a protest with FRU on three of the Suva players - Kini Douglas, Eroni Tuisese from Naitasiri and Meli Kurisaru were not formerly released by the union the clubs.

The Suva Rugby Union accepted there were some loopholes on their part.

Nadroga president Jiko Matawalu said their intention was to fix the loopholes.