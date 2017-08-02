Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Agriculture ministry visits northern farmers

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 4:29PM FIJI'S assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay concluded his week-long tour to the Northern Division last week meeting farmers, farmer cluster groups and other key agricultural stakeholders within the northern farming community.

He said the tour aimed to meet farmers and listen to their concerns.

"I am accompanied by the senior officials from the ministry who will look into the issues raised by the farmers and see how we can address this in the best way," Mr Pillay said in a Government statement issued this afternoon.

He was accompanied by senior agricultural officials and divisional officers. 

Mr Pillay said the ministry would continue to monitor farmers and progressing farmers would receive some form of assistance on their farm.

The tour was part of the ongoing consultations with farmers around the country. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63130.6123
JPY 56.114353.1143
GBP 0.37970.3717
EUR 0.42630.4143
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50500.4880

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape
  2. Sex crimes
  3. Cadet death inquiry
  4. PM warns litterbugs, 'enough is enough'
  5. 10 cents comes into effect
  6. Suva trims errors
  7. Injured Raania seeks medical help
  8. End to EU sugar deal
  9. Fiji sugar on the table
  10. Baby friendly hospital

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  8. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  9. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Israel ready to assist in elections Thursday (27 Jul)