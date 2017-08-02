Agriculture ministry visits northern farmers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Poultry farmer Meena Goundar (right) with assistant Minister for Agricluture Viam Pillay and Livestock Officer Anasa Ralogaivau at her farm in Coqeloa, Labasa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:29PM FIJI'S assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay concluded his week-long tour to the Northern Division last week meeting farmers, farmer cluster groups and other key agricultural stakeholders within the northern farming community.

He said the tour aimed to meet farmers and listen to their concerns.

"I am accompanied by the senior officials from the ministry who will look into the issues raised by the farmers and see how we can address this in the best way," Mr Pillay said in a Government statement issued this afternoon.

He was accompanied by senior agricultural officials and divisional officers.

Mr Pillay said the ministry would continue to monitor farmers and progressing farmers would receive some form of assistance on their farm.

The tour was part of the ongoing consultations with farmers around the country.