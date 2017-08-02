Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Rotary President visits Fiji

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 4:08PM THE President of Rotary International, Ian Riseley, is in the country visiting various organisations.

Today, he was scheduled to visit Homes of Home, Gospel School for the Deaf and the CWM hospital cath lab.

A statement from Rotary Club of Suva stated that to Mr Riseley's theme for Rotary during his year of presidency is 'Making a difference'.

As part of this theme, Mr Riseley had challenged all Rotary Clubs in the world to make a difference by planting a tree for each of its members.

Mr Riseley had said that it was his hope that the result of that effort would be far greater than the environmental benefit that those 1.2million new trees would bring.

The statement revealed that the Rotary Clubs in Suva, namely the Rotary Club of Suva, Suva East, Suva North, Suva Penninsula Sunset and the Rotaract Club - with its conservation partners: IUCN Oceania, Conservation International Fiji, WWF, USP, SUva City Council, Westpac, AquaSafe and Bank of South Pacific have planted 341 mangrove associate trees at My Suva Park and along the Suva seawall.

It is understood that Mr Riseley will plant a tree at My Suva Park tomorrow.








