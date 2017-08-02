Adi Natuicake revived after 13 years

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama acknowledges receiving a gift 'tabua' while opening the Adi Natuicake carnival at Kauvesi Park in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 3:41PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opened the Adi Natuicake Festival at Kauvesi Park in Raiwai this morning.

After a lapse of 13 years, the festival has been revived in the hope of bringing together the 13 districts in Lau to fundraise and help develop the lives of people on their islands.

While addressing the people of Lau at the opening, Mr Bainimarama said it was true that the geographical location of the group presented serious challenges to development within the Lau group.

However, he said that should not burden them.

"But that is not your burden to bear. It is the duty of my Government to make special efforts to meet those challenges, and we are doing just that," Mr Bainimarama said.