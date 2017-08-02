Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Adi Natuicake revived after 13 years

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 3:41PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opened the Adi Natuicake Festival at Kauvesi Park in Raiwai this morning.

After a lapse of 13 years, the festival has been revived in the hope of bringing together the 13 districts in Lau to fundraise and help develop the lives of people on their islands.

While addressing the people of Lau at the opening, Mr Bainimarama said it was true that the geographical location of the group presented serious challenges to development within the Lau group.

However, he said that should not burden them.

"But that is not your burden to bear. It is the duty of my Government to make special efforts to meet those challenges, and we are doing just that," Mr Bainimarama said.








