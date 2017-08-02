Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

99-year conservation lease for Kilaka

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 3:19PM IT was a historical occasion for members of the landowning unit, Nadicake, within the village of Kilaka in Kubulau District in Bua, when they witnessed the official handover of a 99-year conservation lease agreement between the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB).

A statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society stated the lease agreement would ensure the long term protection of their forests for themselves and the future generations. 

WCS director Doctor Sangeeta Mangubhai said the  management plan also contributed to the broader development plan for Kilaka Village, created and endorsed in 2016. 

Currently in Fiji, conservation leases through TLTB are the main mechanisms to establish forest conservation and providing landowners with an alternative to logging or the clearing of their forests. 

This is important in areas where communities are heavily reliant on their forests for many of the ecosystem services they provide, including clean drinking water and traditional medicines. 

Kilaka Forest is a national priority for Fiji that has received the endorsement of the National Protected Areas Committee under the Ministry of Environment. 

The forest is an important carbon sink and therefore contributes to Fiji's commitments on climate change.








