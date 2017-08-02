Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Fine weather, except for brief showers

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 2:43PM FINE weather is forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group.

Except for some brief showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Cool nights are also expected to continue.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has also forecast moderate East to Southeast winds, fresh at times, and moderate to rough seas.

For mariners, an easterly wind flow prevailed over the Fiji group.

Forecast to midday tomorrow for Fiji waters is East to Southeast winds of 15 to 20 knots.








