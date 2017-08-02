Police investigate alleged kidnapping

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:36PM A REPORT has been lodged at the Nasinu Police Station regarding a social media posting of an alleged kidnapping incident involving a 10-year-old school girl.

The post on Facebook claimed the young girl was kidnapped by a couple who had grabbed her, covered her mouth, removed her uniform and put her in the boot.

The same posting detailed the girl's encounter further saying the couple had driven around for a while before they dropped her back at Makoi.

The girl returned to her home after 8pm when a family member saw her.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said all efforts were being directed into this investigation and to bring whoever was responsible to justice.

"Investigators from the Nasinu Police Station have been tasked with ensuring a thorough investigation is conducted," Ms Naisoro said.

The alleged incident happened in the Tuirara, Makoi area at around 3pm Monday.

Police are urging members of the public or anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 919.