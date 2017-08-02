$25k assistance to WPSRA

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:22PM THE Western Primary Schools Rugby Association (WPSRA) received a total of $25,000 in cash and in kind by Goodman Fielder International (Fiji) Pte Ltd today in order to assist them with hosting the upcoming Crest West Kids Rugby Development Festival.

The cheque was handed over by Goodman Fielder National Risk Manager George Peckham at their conference room in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

According to Peckham, their support is basically an opportunity for them to reach out to their communities.

"With the thematic of gender equality and unity that the organising committee have come up with and as the Crest value the ways in bringing the communities together, the same way rugby has that impact on everyone in this country," Peckham said.

He said they were all for supporting, working and helping communities and nurturing talents that were out there.