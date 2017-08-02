Improvement work begins on Queen Elizabeth Dr

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the stretch of road on Queen Elizabeth Drive on which improvement works had begun. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:10PM MOTORISTS on Queen Elizabeth Drive can look forward to an improved road surface as road improvement network has begun on the stretch from Cakobau Rd to Ratu Sukuna Rd intersection.

Fiji Roads Authority GM operations and maintenance Aram Goes said work on the 800m stretch would take six weeks to complete.

The project also includes the construction of foothpaths as part of the kerb and channel work.

Mr Goes has also advised motorists to use alternative routes because the road was now restricted to one lane in some areas under the supervision of traffic controllers.

He said all parking zones along the seawall in the work area had been closed off.

Members of the public are also advised to plan for extra travel time and to keep the speed limit of 30km/hr when driving through the work site.