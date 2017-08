/ Front page / News

Update: 1:48PM THE revival of the Adi Natuicake festival will bring together the 13 districts of the Lau Group to fundraise and help develop the lives of people on their islands.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officiated at the opening of Adi Natuicake Day at Kauvesi Park in Raiwai today.

The fundraising event ends on Friday.