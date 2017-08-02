Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers and officers learn open pollination

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Update: 1:36PM FIJIAN agricultural officers and lead farmers are attending a training workshop to enhance their knowledge and skills on open pollinated seed production.

The workshop also aims to assist develop training materials and implement training programs in Fiji's cane belt.

The two-day workshop is  taking place in the framework of the 'Improvement of Key Services to Agriculture' (IKSA) project implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC) and financed by the European Union (EU); the  SPC's Pacific Agriculture Policy (PAPP) project, the ACIAR Integrated Crop Management Team and the Fiji Ministry of Agriculture.

Pacific Community director general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said they were delighted to be assisting the Ministry of Agriculture to train 17 of their extension officers and 13 lead farmers in open pollinated seed production.  

"This workshop will result in the training of farmers to become registered growers who can supply seed to other farmers, or alternatively, it will enable farmers to become self-sufficient in producing seed for their own use," Dr Tukuitonga said. 

"This is a fundamental starting point for improved food security, increased seed availability and post-disaster recovery."

He said this training of trainers in open pollinated seed production was a catalyst that would enable multiple farmer training that would bring the private sector into the seed production supply chain.  








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63130.6123
JPY 56.114353.1143
GBP 0.37970.3717
EUR 0.42630.4143
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50500.4880

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape
  2. Sex crimes
  3. Cadet death inquiry
  4. PM warns litterbugs, 'enough is enough'
  5. 10 cents comes into effect
  6. Suva trims errors
  7. Injured Raania seeks medical help
  8. End to EU sugar deal
  9. Fiji sugar on the table
  10. Baby friendly hospital

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  8. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  9. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Israel ready to assist in elections Thursday (27 Jul)