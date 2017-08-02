Farmers and officers learn open pollination

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the training workshop being held in Sigatoka. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:36PM FIJIAN agricultural officers and lead farmers are attending a training workshop to enhance their knowledge and skills on open pollinated seed production.

The workshop also aims to assist develop training materials and implement training programs in Fiji's cane belt.

The two-day workshop is taking place in the framework of the 'Improvement of Key Services to Agriculture' (IKSA) project implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC) and financed by the European Union (EU); the SPC's Pacific Agriculture Policy (PAPP) project, the ACIAR Integrated Crop Management Team and the Fiji Ministry of Agriculture.

Pacific Community director general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said they were delighted to be assisting the Ministry of Agriculture to train 17 of their extension officers and 13 lead farmers in open pollinated seed production.

"This workshop will result in the training of farmers to become registered growers who can supply seed to other farmers, or alternatively, it will enable farmers to become self-sufficient in producing seed for their own use," Dr Tukuitonga said.

"This is a fundamental starting point for improved food security, increased seed availability and post-disaster recovery."

He said this training of trainers in open pollinated seed production was a catalyst that would enable multiple farmer training that would bring the private sector into the seed production supply chain.