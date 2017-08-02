Foundation appoints honorary ambassadors

/ Front page / News

SAI Prema Foundation has appointed three well-known personalities as its honorary ambassadors.

International rugby legend Waisale Serevi, Fiji's soccer star Roy Krishna and Bollywood singer Sumeet Tappoo are the honorary ambassadors for the foundation.

The foundation was formed to assist the needy and underprivileged in Fiji through medicare, educare and sociocare initiatives.

It has also started with several projects to promote healthy living, human values as well as love, peace and unity in the country.

Foundation chairman Mahendra Tappoo was inspired by Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

"His simple teachings of 'Love all, serve all, help ever, and hurt never' are at the very core of our foundation's values," Mr Tappoo said.

"Sri Sathya Sai Baba has given humanity a blueprint of how to help the poor and needy through his monumental projects."

The foundation is also involved in providing free heart surgeries for children, free monthly medical camps in rural areas, regular food distribution to the unfortunate families and institutions, monthly blood drives in towns and cities across the nation.

They also look into the needs of orphans as well as taking upon a new project to assist with diabetes awareness and treatment program.

All services provided are at no cost.

Foundation trustee Rajen Kumar said the appointees would now aim to create awareness in communities.

"The appointment of the three Fiji-born and internationally-recognised ambassadors will aim to create awareness of the projects of the foundation to the community and serve as a motivator to both the recipient of the community service initiatives as well as the volunteers who take their precious time out from their daily lives to help those in need," he said.