Delay in works

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

THE fence installation on the new Rewa Bridge is running behind schedule.

This was revealed by Fiji Roads Authority's acting chief executive officer, Robert Sen, who said the reason for the delay in works was because some of the material had to be ordered from an overseas supplier to meet the demand of fitting a pedestrian fence across one side of the 680-metre long bridge.

Mr Sen said despite FRA's best efforts to hurry along the procurement and production, the fencing work had only just commenced.

"A total of 340 fence panels will be installed on the bridge and the work will take at least four weeks to complete," he said.

He said the supplier had been working behind the scene to fabricate the fences and had to order more steel for the vertical support frames from an overseas supplier.

"The Fiji Roads Authority has been under immense pressure to get the fences installed and is asking members of the public's understanding as they work to complete the installation," he said.

Mr Sen also said the contractor could carry out the works without interruption during the two-week school holiday period.

While the fencing work was commencing on the new bridge, the old bridge had undergone transformations to prevent the public from using it.








