Eight set for youth festival

A GROUP of eight youth delegates have been selected to represent Fiji for the first time at the Spirit of Sharing (SOS) Festival of the Future in New Zealand this week.

The eight were chosen out of 97 applicants.

Farewelling the youths in Suva on Monday was the Assistant Minister for Youths and Sports Iliesa Delana.

Mr Delana said this was a time to interact with youths from other nations and discuss issues concerning youth development.

"The Festival of the Future will bring together young people from countries including New Zealand, Australia, India and the Unites States of America," he said.

"It will be an opportune time to connect with your peers, innovators and practitioners and explore issues pertaining to youth development."

"Ensure you learn from their success stories which will contribute to your growth as representatives of every Fijian youth."

Mr Delana encouraged the delegates to share their experiences with other youths from the different nations as it was a two-way communication and learning process.

"Be inspired and return with determination to make changes, take action and foster a future you desire for you and your peers, but please also behave as we would expect disciplined youths representing Fiji," he said.

Meanwhile, one of the youngest delegates, Year 13 student of Nadi Muslim College, Raniyah Muhammed, said she was excited about the trip.

"I am looking forward to listening to stories from the international youths and I hope to learn a lot from them and make a difference in my country," she said.

The group departs the country on Friday and returns on Monday.