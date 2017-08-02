Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Uni duo selected as part of student initiative

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

TWO students from the University of Fiji's Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Science are counting their lucky stars after having the privilege to travel to Monash University in Melbourne, Australia this month.

Final year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) student Krishan Chand and Year 5 MBBS student Tui Lasike will be travelling as part of a student initiative.

Mr Chand said he was aiming to improve health promotion in Fiji.

"With the knowledge I gain from my visit, I aspire to improve research, clinical medicine, advocacy and health promotion for Fiji in the future," he said.

The university stated in a statement the student initiative was a partnership between Friends4Fiji and Monash University.

"The Friends4Fiji initiative in collaboration with the Monash University has offered substantially to the Fijian medical students in the form of material aid," it stated.

"This includes student exchange programs, staff development workshops and research evidence-based learning modules."

The Monash University is fully funding this trip for both students from August 18 to September 10.








