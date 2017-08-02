A passion for learning

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Governor General of Tuvalu Sir Iakopa Taeia Italeli, far right, Ambassador of Taiwan Mark Su, second right, Tuvalu Campus Director Dr Rosiana Lagi, 2nd from left, with a guest during a tour of the booths. Picture: SUPPLIED

STUDENTS should be passionate about learning and exploring ways to move forward and confront challenges of development and climate change.

And in a country such as Tuvalu, which is at the forefront of climate change threats, the Governor General of Tuvalu Sir Iakopa Taeia Italeli said this would also confront the challenges faced in the atoll island.

Sir Italeli made the statement during the University of the South Pacific (USP) Tuvalu campus open day last week, which had about 300 people in attendance.

"USP powerfully shapes the future of its graduates with the knowledge, skills, competencies, values and mind-sets that assures lifelong success," he said in a statement.

Sir Italeli, who is also a former USP chancellor, reiterated the Tuvaluan Government's commitment to making higher education accessible to all young Tuvaluans by increasing the number of scholarships.

He said this would also continue to help strengthen USP and cement its position as the centre of regional and intellectual life in Tuvalu.

Meanwhile, USP's Tuvalu Campus director Dr Rosiana Lagi highlighted the importance of working together in order to succeed in life.

"We need each other to be successful in life," she said.

"Similarly, the USP Tuvalu campus, your university, our university, Tuvalu's university needs you and me.

"It needs our support for it to be able to achieve its mission of providing all Tuvaluans a lifelong learning with an excellent higher education," Dr Lagi said.

The USP Open Day is an annual event held in its campuses across the region, availing the opportunity for prospective students and high school leavers to determine their career path and options.