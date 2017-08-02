Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New bridge

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

RESIDENTS along the Kalabu area who rely on the Kalabu bridge in Nasinu are anticipating the opening of the newly-renovated bridge in the area.

The bridge, which is currently undergoing structural repairs, provides about 1000 people access to and from the Kings Rd.

Fiji Roads Authority contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways engineer Sanjesh Prasad said the bridge showed visible cracks.

"The abutments or the support at both ends of the bridge had shown cracks. Its wings, or the horizontal extensions from the bridge, had begun to erode and its beams had corroded," he said

More than 600 households live along the Kalabu stretch and rely on the bridge.

"In order to prevent the possibility of serious harm to the travelling public, the Fiji Roads Authority authorised the closure and demolition of the bridge for extensive repair works including the installation of new structural components like abutments, gabion walls and beams,"Mr Prasad said.

Motorists have been asked to use alternative routes which is through the Tovata Rd because of temporary closure of the bridge, but pedestrians can still cross the river on foot by way of a scaffold walkway constructed on the old bridge.

"After completion, the bridge will be nine metres long compared with its original five metre length," he said.

Mr Prasad said work was expected to complete within three weeks, weather permitting.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63130.6123
JPY 56.114353.1143
GBP 0.37970.3717
EUR 0.42630.4143
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50500.4880

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape
  2. Sex crimes
  3. Cadet death inquiry
  4. PM warns litterbugs, 'enough is enough'
  5. 10 cents comes into effect
  6. Suva trims errors
  7. Injured Raania seeks medical help
  8. End to EU sugar deal
  9. Fiji sugar on the table
  10. Baby friendly hospital

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  10. Israel ready to assist in elections Thursday (27 Jul)