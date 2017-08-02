New bridge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fulton Hogan Hiways staff members repairing the Kalabu Bridge. Picture: SUPPLIED

RESIDENTS along the Kalabu area who rely on the Kalabu bridge in Nasinu are anticipating the opening of the newly-renovated bridge in the area.

The bridge, which is currently undergoing structural repairs, provides about 1000 people access to and from the Kings Rd.

Fiji Roads Authority contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways engineer Sanjesh Prasad said the bridge showed visible cracks.

"The abutments or the support at both ends of the bridge had shown cracks. Its wings, or the horizontal extensions from the bridge, had begun to erode and its beams had corroded," he said

More than 600 households live along the Kalabu stretch and rely on the bridge.

"In order to prevent the possibility of serious harm to the travelling public, the Fiji Roads Authority authorised the closure and demolition of the bridge for extensive repair works including the installation of new structural components like abutments, gabion walls and beams,"Mr Prasad said.

Motorists have been asked to use alternative routes which is through the Tovata Rd because of temporary closure of the bridge, but pedestrians can still cross the river on foot by way of a scaffold walkway constructed on the old bridge.

"After completion, the bridge will be nine metres long compared with its original five metre length," he said.

Mr Prasad said work was expected to complete within three weeks, weather permitting.