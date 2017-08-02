Flight of no return

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Amost 80 chains long approximately a mile long the Dama Airport's runway still stands to this day. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

A DISASTER, be it natural or otherwise, is often remembered by many people for time to come.

Stories about such disasters are always passed down the generations.

There have been some disasters in Fiji which still linger in the minds of some people, if not many.

One such disaster is the plane crash in the dense forests of Bua about four decades ago.

The crash claimed the lives of nine people who were either returning to their homes or going to visit relatives.

As part of a series on the plane crash, The Fiji Times takes looks back at the location of the crash and what people still remember.

TUCKED away between two groves of pine and overtaken by wild vegetation, the Dama Airport in Bua is nothing but a distant memory that only the old know about.

In its heyday in the late 1960s the place used to be a meeting point for those travelling to and from Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

In those days when airplanes were still a strange sight to behold, people would converge at the airport to await the flights and catch a glimpse of those travelling into Dama.

According to 75-year-old Dama resident and long-time shopkeeper Maya Ram, the place would be bustling with excited people between 8am and 1pm when the only two flights for the day would get into the airport.

Mr Ram said the place would be full with big groups of people turning up at the airport to farewell or receive their loved ones.

Dama Airport

Situated in the district of Dama, the airport was officially opened in the 1960s by the then prime minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

Local people were employed at the airport attending to small odd jobs to get a living, says Mr Ram who had just begun his small canteen then.

Walking through the jungle covered airport, Mr Ram said the place used to be a favourite spot and the subject of excitement among people in the area.

"That was a time when this place was the talk of everyone in the community and the province of Bua," he said.

"I had just begun my canteen business in 1977 and I used to operate, selling to the crowd that would come to the airport to either farewell or receive their loved ones who travelled from Viti Levu because my shop was just a few metres away from the airport.

"I used to remember people who walked at the airport like Waisale, and a friend Binnu Lal.

"They worked at the airport doing sundry jobs like cleaning the compound and ushering people around who came into the airport."

Mr Ram said the place was known for its immaculate surroundings as it was regularly cleaned every day.

The terminal

People would gather at the airport terminal sharing stories of the latest happenings while they waited for the flights to arrive.

"It was a good place for people in this area to hang out in because it was a good place too for our people to catch up on the latest happenings," he said.

"The terminal was a large bure that took up most of the airport space.

"Then we had the runway which was about 80 chains, which is a mile in long.

"I stand here most of the times and think back to what it would have become if it had not closed down."

Mr Ram said the place was special for the people of Bua because it had broken and also brought happiness to people's hearts.

Disaster Strikes

However, the most heartbreaking incident that ever happened at the airport was the airplane crash in 1979.

Mr Ram said to this day people still wonder how the crash happened which claimed nine lives.

"Of the nine who died, a few of them were from Bua and were visiting their relatives from Suva," he said.

"People in this area did not even know about the crash until we were told by those working at the airport.

"It was a very traumatic experience for their families and our hearts went out to them when the incident happened back then.

"I think for people like me who lived at the time of the crash, it was one of those traumatic experiences that affected the community."

Mr Ram said after the crash, the airport closed in 1987 after the first coup.

"Since then the place had been neglected while it slowly lost its former glory," he said.

"Now it is nothing but a mere distant memory that none of the current generation know about.

"The place has been long forgotten and it is now mostly overtaken by nature which has completely buried all its grandiose."

Memories

Naruwai villager Kelepi Dravu described the former airport as an 'Old Glory' that has been lost to history.

The 75-year-old outspoken villager said the airport was a meeting place.

"I can almost picture our very own iTaukei, Fijians of Indian descent and part European brothers bustling around the airport in their bell bottom pants with the latest hairdo and fashion," he said.

"Cars would line the entrance to the airport as people would come from the interior of Bua to meet loved ones who were either travelling in or out of Dama."

Mr Dravu is well aware of the incident that occurred just above his village claiming the lives of nine people who were travelling in that fateful flight.

"I think part of the reason that the incident happened was its location which was buried deep between forests," he said.

"Whatever the reasons, for us who lived at the time the Dama Airport was part of a history that is long gone now and that our children and theirs might know nothing about," he said.

