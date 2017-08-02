Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Resorts plant mangroves

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

MALOLO Island Resort and Likuliku Lagoon Resort commemorated International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem last Friday.

The initiative completed a week of activities for Ahura Resorts which also celebrated World Youth Skills Day and World Population Day.

The celebrations involved coral and tree planting in line with the theme "Empowering Action for Climate and Development and Family Planning: Empowering People, Developing Nations".

Participants planted 105 coral fragments which were later placed along the in-house reef at the reef drop off and later took part in planting 50 dry forest native species along the bush walk trail.

Ahura Resorts worked with the Mamanuca Environment Society to facilitate celebrations.

MES technical officer Kolinio Vulaono said he took any opportunity he had to teach more about coral planting to ensure the trend continues.








